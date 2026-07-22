Latest top 50 NFL player rankings send a clear message about the Dolphins' roster

Thank the football gods that training camps are starting, with a few teams reporting this week around the league. The Miami Dolphins' rookies reported on Tuesday.

It seems that the big thing as camp is about to begin is ranking the top 100 or top 50 players in the NFL. The league's own site continues to run through its annual top 100 list. So far, only Jordyn Brooks has made the list.

On Fanside.com, Cody Williams and Jake Beckman took a stab at ranking their own top 50 players heading into the 2026 season. Unfortunately, he was the only Dolphin to crack the list.

Jordyn Brooks lands in latest top 50 ranking as the only Miami Dolphins player

Brooks continues to get hammered by disrespect. The NFL's top 100 list so far has Brooks as the lone representative from Miami. He comes in at number 67. He deserves to be a lot higher.

On this latest ranking, Brooks lands at 49. At least he is in the top 50. What surprises me is that center Aaron Brewer, who is considered one of the top three at his position, is not on the list. Nor is running back De'Von Achane.

It's clear that most don't see these players having as productive a season as last year, given the status of the team's roster. We get it, but all three of these players are borderline elite. With the extension of Brooks earlier this week, the Dolphins have locked down their top three stars.

The Dolphins have a lot to prove as a team this year, and until they do, the players on the team are going to be forgotten. In the NFL, you either have the big name everyone recognizes, or the attention is brought to you because of how well your team plays.

The perfect comparison was to how many accolades and awards the Patriots players received during their dynasty. Half of them didn't deserve it.

A couple of years from now, this list should grow. Jacob Rodriguez has a shot to make this list in the future, as does Patrick Paul. The Dolphins are undergoing major roster and executive changes. The 2026 season isn't expected to produce more than a handful of wins at best.

Chances are the Dolphins won't be seeing their roster highlighted at the Pro Bowl after the season. They were already removed from the primetime schedule given the overhaul. That doesn't mean there is no talent on this team, however.