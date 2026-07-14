Jordyn Brooks' NFL Top 100 honor may have major Dolphins consequences

The Miami Dolphins don't have a Jordyn Brooks problem yet, but with training camp only a couple of weeks away, the window to make a decision on his future is starting to close.

Brooks showed up for all of the offseason voluntary practice sessions. He watched the Dolphins give extensions to Aaron Brewer and De'Von Achane. Now, he is the only player left who is deserving of an extension, and things just got a little more interesting.

Brooks led the NFL in tackles last season, the first Dolphins player to do that since Zach Thomas. On Tuesday, the linebacker was named to the NFL's Top 100 players of 2026. Brooks came in at 67.

Jordyn Brooks named to the NFL's Top 100 list may have cost the Miami Dolphins more money

It's unclear what the Dolphins are waiting for in terms of extending the linebacker. They could be waiting until training camp, could simply be at an impasse with negotiations, or they could be considering the possibility of a trade.

With the honor of being in the top 100, Brooks has more of an opportunity to work towards a bigger payday. There is another notch in his resume belt.

No. 67 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@MiamiDolphins LB Jordyn Brooks! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/s7Bk6NXWWz — NFL (@NFL) July 14, 2026

Speculation of a trade has been common during the entire offseason, and if the Dolphins are considering a move, either before the season or before the November trade deadline, giving Brooks an extension doesn't make sense.

While the appearance on the Top 100 could be good for Brooks' wallet, it could also give the Dolphins more leverage in a trade negotiation. Miami could ask for a little more than they may have had before popping up on the list.

The Top 100 isn't All-Pro or Pro-Bowl recognition, but it does show he is revered across the league. That, too, could at least draw more interest in an acquisition.

Miami has Brooks under contract, and they are not required to offer him an extension, but they have spoken highly about him throughout the organizational changes they have gone through.

Barring a trade or a contract, the next milestone will be the start of camp. If Brooks shows up without a new deal, it could be a sign of good faith on his part to get a deal completed. On the other hand, if he doesn't show up, the Dolphins' hand will be forced.