Recent Jordyn Brooks trade proposal makes perfect sense for Dolphins (sort of)

Whether or not the Miami Dolphins trade linebacker Jordyn Brooks is a question that keeps getting asked around the NFL media circles. It's not without warrant. Brooks is entering the final year of his contract, wants an extension, but nothing has materialized just yet.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has called Brooks a pillar of his rebuild, but in the same breath, has said he will at least hear pitches for any player. With Aaron Brewer and De'Von Achane now under contract long term, Brooks is the last one waiting.

It's unclear how far negotiations have or haven't progressed, which is why some still believe he could be available. That's where the latest trade proposal from FanSided's Justin Carter comes in. It's not a bad deal for Miami, but it isn't a great one either.

Miami Dolphins Jordyn Brooks continues to be in contract extension limbo

Carter sees the Dallas Cowboys as the perfect fit for Brooks, should he become available. The Cowboys would make sense given their linebacker needs. The Dolphins' own needs at the position are not as bad after having drafted Jacob Rodriguez last April in round two.

In this trade, the Dolphins would receive the Cowboys 2nd round pick and perhaps another late-round selection. A second for Brooks is a good return, but the Cowboys could be drafting closer to the bottom of each round if they succeed this year and make the postseason.

The deal might be one of those "not bad" trades, but the winner for sure would be Brooks. Landing in Dallas would give Brooks a chance to play for a contender. The Dolphins are still a couple of years away from hopefully being prominent.

The Dolphins' linebacker hasn't asked to be traded and didn't skip any offseason workouts, but it is clear that something needs to get done with his contract. It is becoming a cloud over the team that will become darker should training camp arrive without a deal in place. It will also lend more credence to the speculation of a potential trade.

As we have said previously, when discussing Brooks, until a deal is reached, he is going to be the center of trade speculation.

The Dolphins may not want to move him, but they have pieces in place to replace him if they do. Their defense will just be better with him on the field instead of somewhere else.