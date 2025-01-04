Latest Tua Tagovailoa injury news isn't what Dolphins fans want to hear

Miami Dolphins season on the line? Check. Dolphins have a chance to make the playoffs? Check. Tua Tagovailoa starting?

That is the big question heading into Week 18, and if we are to believe Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa isn't taking the field on Sunday, Tyler Huntley will. The Dolphins starting quarterback has once again been downgraded to doubtful.

Tagovailoa missed last week's game against the Cleveland Browns. It turned out not to be a bad thing as Huntley played well enough to get the Dolphins the victory against a poor Browns team, and while the New York Jets are not much better, it would bring a little more hope if Miami's top quarterback wasn't cheering from the sidelines.

Tagovialoa spoke with the media on Friday and made it clear that he thinks he can play and should be playing, but the doctors are keeping him off the field.



"If the cards play out the way they should and the way we know and think they can, I’m going to be available next week. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts allowed. I’ll be playing. That’s for sure.



...I thought I could’ve played last week. Just the doctors said no. That’s all it was."

While Miami isn't growing impatient with their former first-round draft pick, fans are not having a great time watching him miss critical games because of injury, especially when the injuries are avoidable.

The Dolphins continue to maintain the hip injury, while on the same hip, is not in the same location as his previous injury. That doesn't make it any better, as the entire pelvic girdle that makes up the hip can be weakened by frequent injuries.

Miami Dolphins believe Tua Tagovailoa needs more rest and nothing more

The Dolphins are certain Tagovailoa's hip isn't a long-lasting problem, but he will enter the playoffs questionable. Tagovailoa told the media that he would absolutely be ready to play if Miami makes the postseason, but his speculation isn't making anyone breathe easier.

Miami needs to win on Sunday and the Denver Broncos will need to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. If that happens, the Dolphins are in the playoffs and then more speculation about Tagovailoa and his hip will come to the surface.

Miami may not have made a mistake giving him a big contract but waiting through the fifth-year option might have been, well, the better option.

