Latest Tua Tagovailoa injury update leaves Dolphins' hopes in the balance

The Miami Dolphins could be playing their last game of the season in Week 18. If they lose to the New York Jets or the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs, it's game over for Mike McDaniel's team. The Dolphins are pinning their hopes to a bunch of backup quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa's status is the Dolphins' biggest concern. He missed last week's win over the Cleveland Browns, and it's unclear whether he will play against the Jets.

The Dolphins released their most recent injury report ahead of Week 18, and Tua once again remains on it. He has remained a limited participant at practice as he deals with a hip injury. Earlier in the day on Thursday, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said that he is working hard to push through the injury, but that might be the best-case scenario for this week's game.

Chances are, Tua is going to sit this week out as well. It isn't a great situation to be in, but Miami seems content and confident that Tyler Huntley can lead the team against the Jets. Not everyone sees that as a real possibility. While the Jets are in a complete mess, they would love nothing more than to knock the Dolphins out of the playoffs.

Dolphins must consider Tua Tagovailoa's long-term future before he returns from injury

The Dolphins are in an interesting position. Do they play Tua if his hip can suffer more damage with the hopes of the Broncos being beaten, or do they go forward with the idea they can win with Huntley and keep Tua rested for another week should they make the playoffs?

While it might make more sense for Tua to play this week, Miami has to take into account what might happen if his hip is injured again or worsens with another hit. The long-term future of the team and the quarterback will take precedence.

As for the rest of the injury report, Terron Armstead looks like a long shot to make Week 18 as he deals with a knee injury. He has not practiced so far this week, nor has Jordan Poyer (knee/finger). Anthony Walker Jr. is likely to miss another game with a knee injury.

