Why Dolphins fans need to know the name Chris Oladokun in Week 18

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets to wrap up the 2024 regular season. If they win, they need the Denver Broncos to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will be playing at the same time, but unlike the Dolphins, they don't have anything to play for and will likely sit most of their starters. It's not a perfect scenario, if we are being honest, but that is the Dolphins' season in a nutshell.

For the Broncos, it's all about winning. If they beat Kansas City, they are in the postseason. Bo Nix has looked very good as a rookie NFL starter, but he won't be playing against Patrick Mahomes, who they almost beat a month ago. He will be going head-to-head with Carson Wentz and Chris Oladokun.

Never heard that name before? Don't worry; no one outside of Kansas City and South Dakota State has, but this week, Dolphins fans might learn a lot about him.

It should be a fitting finale to the season. The Dolphins will likely be starting a backup quarterback against the Jets, and the Chiefs will be rolling with potentially two different backups of their own. Hopefully, Wentz can carve out a big lead.

Dolphins can only watch as Chiefs potentially turn to third-string quarterback

Oladokun won't start, but there have been a lot of rumors and speculation that he could play the entire second half of the meaningless game for Kansas City. Mahomes will sit out, which will move Oladokun from the practice squad to the active roster.

Not only is Patrick Mahomes not going to play against the Broncos, practice squad QB Chris Oladokun might play.



The Chiefs are not playing to win the game.



The Broncos REALLY should take care of business and punch their ticket to the playoffs. https://t.co/BLUMGjwhKi — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 30, 2024

It's going to be a tough pill to swallow if the Dolphins faithful are watching a third-string quarterback hold their playoff hopes in his hands. Oladokun was drafted in 2022 by the Steelers in the seventh round, but he didn't make their roster and joined Kansas City. He is in his third season as a backup.

Over his career, the only snaps the QB has taken have been in the preseason. He has yet to take the field in a regular season game, which is not what fans were hoping to hear.

