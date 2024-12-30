Tyler Huntley and 3 other winners from the Dolphins week 17 victory

The Miami Dolphins managed to fight their way to a victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but it wasn't looking like it was going to fall Miami's way early.

Miami and the Browns traded field goals with neither team looking as though they really wanted to win. By the time the game turned to the 3rd quarter, many wondered if the game was worth watching at all.

With the win, the Dolphins will head into the final week of the season needing to beat the Jets in New York and have the Broncos lose to the Chiefs. The fact they are still alive heading into the final week is impressive on its own. On Sunday, these four players stood out as a reason they are still alive.

Tyler Huntley shouldered the Dolphins playoff hopes

Huntley looked a little out of place early, but he didn't make mistakes. He managed to keep the Dolphins offense moving despite dealing with a lot of early offensive penalties. Through three quarters, Huntley had only three incomplete passes. When Miami needed it the most, he ran the ball into the endzone giving the Dolphins all the points they would need against the inept Browns.

Huntley made no huge mistakes on Sunday and led the team in rushing as well. Huntley ran for over 50 yards on the day. Huntley would put the game away late in the 4th quarter when he hit Jonnu Smith for a game-clinching touchdown.

Tyrel Dodson was everywhere on Sunday

Despite making a boneheaded penalty by removing his helmet after an interception, Dodson was everywhere on the field. His ability to read the offense showed as he was involved in what seemed like every tackle, especially early. Dodson replaced Anthony Weaver and put a case in for a contract extension. He will be a free agent after the season, his 15 tackles against the Browns should be plenty of reasons to get that done.

Tyreek Hill showed what a good week of practice can do

Hill looked good out of the gate. Without Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins rceiver should have found himself covered well, but the Browns were not able to do so, and Hill was easily moving around the field to create space, and Huntley was able to find him often. Hill was more of his usual self than he had been. He went over 100 yards for only the 3rd time this season.

Jordyn Brooks continues to be the best linebacker on the Dolphins roster

Brooks has been impressive all season, and that continued on Sunday. Brooks is the physical linebacker the Dolphins needed, and he has not disappointed. Brooks was making plays on Sunday consistently and put Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson guessing where he needed to throw the ball. When he wasn't getting in the path, he was making open-field tackles.