Mike McDaniel's Tyreek Hill comments should get Dolphins fans fired up

When Week 16 ended, Tyreek Hill stood in front of reporters and had a lot to say about his dropped passes against the San Francisco 49ers. He also gave Mike McDaniel a clear message.

Hill said he was done with taking vet rest days during the week, and he felt that the days off were hurting his rhythm with Tua Tagovailoa. The next question? How would McDaniel use Hill in practice this week?

McDaniel was asked about Hill's practice this week during his Friday press conference, and his response should make Dolphins fans happy.

"I thought he had a phenomenal week of practice. Not only from an execution-of-assignment perspective but the way he attacked the ball," said McDaniel. "Not only was he catching a ton of footballs this week, but he was doing so aggressively. On the move, coming back to the quarterback, and down the field, he had a very aggressive week of practice, which was very encouraging to see because he didn't blink."

The good news is that Hill is putting in the work, and McDaniel said it was an aggressive week for Hill on the practice field.

Tyreek Hill has been dealing with more than just a wrist injury

Miami's offensive coordinator Frank Smith said earlier in the week that in addition to Hill's wrist issues, he has dealt with an ankle injury this season. Fans weren't so sure of the accuracy of that statement, given the fact at no point has Hill been listed on the injury report with an ankle injury. Under NFL rules, if a player is treated for an issue, it must be reported.

What we do know is that whether the wrist problem has made Hill have a case of the dropsies is unknown, but against the 49ers, he looked off. The defenses have done a great job of keeping Hill out of the Dolphins' game plan, and that isn't going to change in the next two weeks.

The challenge falls on McDaniel, as well as how to rework the system to get his best receiver more involved.

