Latest Tyreek Hill injury update points to an inevitable Dolphins divorce

The Miami Dolphins are giving teams a reason to fear the offense again, and it is not because Tyreek Hill is on the field. It's actually because he isn't on it.

Drew Rosenhaus continues to speak for his client since Hill went down against the Jets earlier in the season. The biggest question is whether or not Hill will return to the team next year. It is looking more and more likely that Hill doesn't want to come back.

Tyreek Hill Update: Agent Drew Rosenhaus says that, “his rehab is on schedule.” Rosenhaus says he has not talked to the Dolphins about a 2026 return. That will happen after the season. #phinsup pic.twitter.com/BD0sJNGJ88 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) November 24, 2025

Tyreek Hill is giving Dolphins fans no reason to think he will be back in 2026

Hill sent a message to the NFL and the Dolphins brass after they lost to the Jets in the final week of the 2024 season. It took an offseason to climb out from under those comments, but fans knew his heart wasn't with the Dolphins anymore, not without a lot more money attached to his contract.

Rosenhaus has made it clear from the start, since his client was placed on IR, that Hill wants to keep playing football, but he also said that it would depend on whether or not the Dolphins and Hill could come to a mutually beneficial agreement. In other words, Hill wants more money.

Appearing with Josh Moser of Sports Extra, Rosenhaus said, "His rehab is on schedule." Then he floated another statement that should be the end-all for Dolphins fans. Moser asked whether Hill would be back with the Dolphins in 2026.

"You know, I guess that depends on Tyreek, and the Dolphins, I haven't had any discussion with the Dolphins yet about Tyreek or his future with the team. I'm sure we will have those discussions after the season." Drew Rosenhaus

Hill is under contract, and the Dolphins do not have to bargain with his agency to come to a financial decision on his future, not unless they are willing to cut his salary. Coming off a major injury with a storied history of off-field problems, the best option for the Dolphins would be to let Hill go.

Designating him a post-June 1st release will save nearly $33 million in cap space and get rid of a headache they have had to endure. Miami hasn't talked to Hill's agency because there is nothing to talk about. It would be a foolish move to renegotiate his contract unless the Dolphins are getting the better end of the deal. For as great as he has been at times, it's time for a change.