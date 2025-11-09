Tyreek Hill lashes out at Dolphins reporter over future speculation

Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins future is still up in the air. So is his playing future, but you can't tell him that. Not anymore.

Hill's season-ending knee injury was bad enough, but his contract is such that the Dolphins may not want to bring him back next season. That has been a topic of conversation since the injury.

It took only one comment from Miami Herald beat writer Omar Kelly to set the record straight.

False alarm Omar is the truth — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 8, 2025

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill sets the record straight on his playing future

The exchange between Omar Kelly and Hill began after the reporter answered a question on the social media platform "X." Kelly replied that the Dolphins would cut him to create cap space.

Omar you don’t know shiiii 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 8, 2025

This isn't surprising. Most believe Hill will almost certainly be released by the Dolphins next March. Hill's contract is bloated, and the rehab will take a while. Following the incident, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made the most cryptic statement yet about his client's future.

"He'd love to stay with the Dolphins," he told Josh Moser. "We'd love to figure something out that works for both sides."" Drew Rosenhaus

Hill has been flippant about his future since the injury, and if we are being honest, before it as well. In his second season with the Dolphins, Hill once said that he only wanted to play through the 2025 season before retiring. Earlier this year, he told Terron Armstead that he may retire.

""I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven't had time to live in the moment." Tyreek Hill

Hill is now making it clear that he intends to keep playing, but it is hard to imagine him sticking with the Dolphins. He is set to count nearly $52 million in cap space next season. The Dolphins would save $36 million against a $15.8 million dead money hit if they release him with a post-June 1st designation.

Releasing him made too much sense prior to his being injured. It's hard not to imagine that had he not been hurt, he would still be on the roster today and not traded at the deadline. If Miami was planning to cut him this offseason before the knee injury, it isn't going to change their minds now.