Tyreek Hill's agent just quietly opened the exit door after brutal injury

After Tyreek Hill was injured on Monday night, a video of the immediate aftermath became popular on social media. Hill was shown clapping, smiling, and fist-pumping to the crowd. Hill said it was his way of dealing with the pain, which makes it all the more devastating.

Now, Dolphins fans can't help but wonder if Hill, the subject of trade rumors before the injury, has played his last snap in South Florida.

Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus shared that the surgery went well, there was no nerve damage, and that the expectations are that Hill will be back for the start of the 2026 season. Later, he said that Hill would love to stay with the Dolphins.

Drew Rosenhaus opened the exit door for Tyreek Hill to walk away from the Dolphins

Rosenhaus was both cryptic and to the point. "He'd love to stay with the Dolphins," he told Josh Moser. "We'd love to figure something out that works for both sides."

Rosenhaus is a weekly participant on Moser's show for WSVN, so it was no surprise that he spoke with his podcast partner about Hill's surgery and future. However, his comments suggest a future that isn't in Miami.

Hill has no more guaranteed money until $11 million kicks in on March 1 of 2026. He will have another $5 million kick in as a roster bonus. Rosenhaus' statement makes it clear that they will seek to change that, and any NFL fan who has watched the super-agent work knows he never looks for less money in any situation.

If they think Hill will come off a significant knee injury and get rewarded with more money, they are dreaming, but then again, it's Chris Grier calling the shots. The Dolphins would be the ones dreaming if they believe it's in their best interests to retain Hill for more cash.

By the sounds of it, Rosenhaus is potentially setting up Hill's exit strategy. Ask for more money, force the team to release his client, and let him explore free agency. Miami can't get drawn into the uncertain future Hill has in front of him.

This is what Miami needs, if we are being honest. They would save a little over $30 million in cap room and get rid of a player who quit on the team last year. A guy who declared that he was done with the Dolphins, has had multiple incidents off the field, and has been given new money almost every year he has been here?

As productive as Hill has been with the Dolphins, they still have not yet won a playoff game during his tenure. The Dolphins can't win consistently with him, so what will the drop-off be without him? This roster needs wholesale changes to be competitive again, so what sense does it make to keep an aging Hill who is now coming off a catastrophic injury?

