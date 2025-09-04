Tyreek Hill has telling words after Dolphins teammates deny him captain spot

The Miami Dolphins revealed their captains for the 2025 season, and not included this year was wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was one of the team's eight captains a season ago. For anyone closely following the team, Hill's "snub" isn't surprising given how the 2024 regular season ended.

Hill fired back at the team when the season was officially in the books, insinuating that he was going to leave in the offseason. Well, it's September, the season opener is days away, and Hill is still on the team, just not a captain this time around.

The Dolphins receiver spoke to the media about not being named a captain and said he doesn't need that title to be a leader. His exact words were, "I don't need a title to be able to lead. I've always been a guy that led by example."

Tyreek Hill reacts after Dolphins teammates refuse to name him captain

First of all, the quote is hilarious because Hill has not been leading by example. He literally put the entire team on blast when their 2024 season came to an end and was ready to quit on them. Why on earth would his teammates reward him with a captain's spot after everything he said and did at the end of last season?

Secondly, Hill himself said he didn't deserve to be a captain this year because of what happened last year: "I don't feel like I deserve it. And if I didn't get it, I wouldn't dwell on it. I wouldn't sweat it. Because I put myself in that position."

READ MORE: Mike McDaniel’s Ollie Gordon comments spark more questions than answers

Hill did indeed put himself in this position, and while he can say he leads by example all he wants, the fact of the matter is that he hasn't. If he wants to be in consideration for a captain role next year (assuming he's still with the Dolphins), then he needs to actually show that he is someone who can lead by example and be a good team captain and teammate.

Hill wasn't either of those things for the Dolphins last season, so getting passed over for a captain's spot shouldn't come as a surprise to him or the fans. Let's see if Hill uses this as a learning opportunity and can better himself and his team as a result.

More Dolphins News and Analysis