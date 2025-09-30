Dolphins may have dodged disaster with latest Tyreek Hill injury update

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been through a lot since the team’s Monday Night Football game kicked off. Starting the game in an explosive fashion, Hill was an integral part of the Dolphins picking up their first win of the year. Unfortunately, he was unable to finish the game, suffering a gruesome knee injury that led to him being carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

News quickly came out that Hill had a dislocated knee, with some expected ligament damage as well. On Tuesday morning, it was reported that the receiver did, in fact, tear multiple ligaments, including his ACL. Considering the nature of the injury, it was possible Hill could undergo multiple surgeries, and be sidelined for this season and the next. While it’s still extremely early in the process, that no longer seems to be the case.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced that the receiver has already undergone surgery, and according to doctors, things went well. Rosenhaus explained that additional surgeries will not be needed, so Hill can now focus on returning for the start of the 2026 season, which they listed as a realistic goal.

Tyreek Hill’s surgery is now complete and “went very well according to his doctors”, per the receiver’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, who added another surgery will not be needed. “It’s about rehab and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season.” pic.twitter.com/u4lWrDPPvk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2025

Tyreek Hill targeting a 2026 return after only needing one surgery

This is extremely good news for Hill, as it’s rare, with this kind of injury, to get everything done in one procedure. Since that did happen, he’ll now be able to turn his attention to the rehabbing part of the journey, and start working his way back to full strength.

Hill is under contract with the Dolphins for the 2026 season, and the team will certainly love for him to be ready to go when next year kicks off. That, of course, will all come down to how Hill’s rehabilitation process goes. It’s hard to put concrete timelines on healing, especially with such a severe injury, but the receiver has already notched one major milestone.

