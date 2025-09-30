Tyreek Hill injury takes another devastating turn after initial report

When Tyreek Hill went down against the Jets on Monday night, Miami Dolphins fans feared the worst while holding out hope it wouldn't be that bad.

It didn't take long to find out how bad Hill's injury is. Adam Schefter is reporting that Hill not only dislocated his knee, but also tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL. Schefter added that Hill will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

It's absolutely devastating for Hill, but sadly not that surprising given how gruesome the injury looked on the ESPN broadcast.

Dolphins' first victory of 2025 was overshadowed by Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury

There will be a lot of work to be done in Miami now that Hill is off the field. His recovery will be a long process, but many fans are wondering if this could be the end of his Dolphins career.

Jumping ahead to the 2026 season, the Dolphins could save $36 million in cap space against a $15.5 million dead cap hit if they released him. Any opportunity to trade the receiver went out the window Monday night.

Releasing Hill as a post-June 1 move would only save Miami around $3 million while counting a mere $2.1 million less in dead money. The Dolphins won't need to decide on Hill's future when the 2026 league year starts next March, but they will need to determine what they are going to do before the season begins.

For now, Mike McDaniel will need to retool parts of his offense. Hill was a big part of the pre-snap motion, quick release off the line, and has been Tua Tagovailoa's go-to target for three seasons. Jaylen Waddle will assume that role in the offense for the rest of the year.

On a night when the Dolphins should have been celebrating their first win of the season, the conversation was muted as the players and coaches came to terms with Hill's injury.

