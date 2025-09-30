Mike McDaniel reveals Tyreek Hill's heartbreaking message after horrific injury

The Miami Dolphins' season may not be over, but it appears that it is for Tyreek Hill. After suffering a horrific injury at the top of the third quarter, it now seems unlikely that Hill will be returning this year.

Following the Dolphins' big victory over the New York Jets, their first of the season, head coach Mike McDaniel all but confirmed that Hill's season is over.

"I know it was a dislocation. He was probably in the best spirits of any player. It's such a tough experience when you go out and see guys when they have issues like that," said McDaniel. "He was talking, 'I'm good. Just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team."

Tyreek Hill sent an emotional message to Mike McDaniel after suffering scary injury

The brutal injury came as Hill caught a crucial third-down pass and ran out of bounds. His foot stuck in the ground and bent at an awkward angle. Jets trainers were quick to get to his side, and medical staff made fast work to get him on a cart to leave the field.

McDaniel, like the rest of the team who spoke about the injury, said that Hill was making jokes with his teammates. When he talked to Hill before leaving, the Pro Bowl wide receiver had given him specific instructions to go win the game.

The Dolphins' head coach made it clear to the media that every team goes through this, and you have to find a way to win without them.

Hill is likely to have a long recovery ahead of him. His biggest attribute has been his speed. This injury will be one to watch to see if he can eventually regain it. It was reported during the game by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hill had suffered a dislocated knee. The question now is how much of his knee is damaged.

Hill was all smiles and continued to cheer and encourage his teammates despite the injury, which McDaniel said was "inspiring" and helped his teammates get the win.

More Dolphins News and Analysis