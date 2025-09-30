Tyreek Hill shared emotional FaceTime with former teammate moments after injury

The Miami Dolphins picked up their first win of the season, defeating the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but it was a devastating night as Tyreek Hill was carted off after suffering a gruesome knee injury.

While the scene left everyone shaken up, Hill was actually in good spirits while being carted off and was joking with teammates while motivating them to go win the game.

Hill's demeanor remained the same on Monday, even when he was no longer in front of the TV cameras. His former Dolphins teammate, Terron Armstead, took to social media to tell everyone that the receiver was in good spirits. FaceTiming Hill, Armstead relayed that the first thing the wideout said was, "I'm just happy we got the win."

I just got a FaceTime call from my brother @cheetah ‼️ First thing he said “man I’m just happy we got that win”!!

He’s in good spirits and said he was laughing through the pain, to avoid passing out!! 🤯🤯 crazy! 🤣

Praying for best news possible and speedy recovery! 🙏🏾🙌🏾💙 — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) September 30, 2025

Terron Armstead says Tyreek Hill is in good spirits since Dolphins got the win

Hill, who had been intentionally motivating his teammates all night before the injury, was clapping, smiling, and waving at fans on his way out of the stadium.

Despite what was visually a very bad injury, the receiver didn't want to seem down, and that's apparently still the case based on his phone call with Armstead.

Unfortunately, the injury has been confirmed to be a dislocated knee, and that typically includes multiple ligament tears. The wide receiver is staying overnight in the hospital and undergoing additional tests, so the team should know the severity of the injury on Tuesday morning.

While the receiver didn't finish the game, his fingerprints were all over the outcome. He still finished as the team's leading receiver on the night, catching six receptions for 67 yards.

His hot start clearly set the tempo for Miami on Monday, and his motivation as he was carted off the field propelled the team to get the job done.

More Dolphins News and Analysis