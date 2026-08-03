Malik Willis and Caleb Douglas are becoming Dolphins camp's biggest storyline

The Miami Dolphins may have a budding star on their hands. Three months ago, Jon-Eric Sullivan took a huge leap of faith by selecting Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas. Four days into training camp, and it's the rest of us who are sitting with eggs on our faces.

Douglas has been incredible through the first four days of camp, but it's the perception of one savvy journalist that will have fans talking. According to Miami Herald beat writer Isaiah Smalls, it's Douglas that Malik Willis turns to when a play breaks down.

"QB Malik Willis is finding WR Caleb Douglas when the play breaks down," Smalls said. "Something to watch going forward."

Miami Dolphins head coach praised Caleb Douglas, but needs to see more

We admit when we are wrong, or at least trending in that direction. There were not a lot of fans or media who were thrilled with the selection of Douglas early in round three of April's draft. Jeff Hafley has been impressed with what his rookie receiver has done in contested situations, but he also wants to see more.

"I've been impressed. I mean, I think he's still got work to do within the scheme."

The coach said that he has liked what he has seen with the contested catches, and he has been good through the first three days of practices, but it's what Smalls is pointing out that is far more interesting.

Samlls' observation was also noted by Herald reporter Omar Kelly, who seconded the idea. Willis is looking for Douglas when plays break down. Initially, it seemed like those kinds of situations would lean more toward tight end Greg Dulcich or perhaps De'Von Achane. If Willis is developing a rapport with Douglas, it's incredibly telling of the rookie's development.

The Dolphins needed Willis to find someone he can trust with the football. Douglas has been able to compete in coverage and succeed. That's important for any quarterback in the NFL, but to have that with a rookie is rare. Especially so when he was billed as a project coming out of college.

If this continues, there is no question that Douglas will have practiced himself into a starting job. Offseason practices seemed to lean more toward TuTu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert on the outside, but Tolbert has rarely been mentioned. It looks as though, for now, Douglas and Atwell will be the WR1 and WR2 on the team.