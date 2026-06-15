Malik Willis faces enormous pressure as Dolphins enter a new era

The Miami Dolphins are under no pressure to win in 2026, thanks to an offseason of massive changes and a gutting of the roster by new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. However, players are still under pressure to perform well if they want to be in Miami long-term, and that is especially true for their new potential franchise quarterback.

Malik Willis will be a lot of things for the Dolphins in the next year or two. A bridge to the future, a locker room leader who knows what Jon-Eric Sullivan expects the culture to become, and perhaps even a franchise QB.

The latter is the question that will remain unanswered for at least another year, but more likely two.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis will shoulder more personal pressure than anyone else

While the Dolphins sit back and evaluate the need for a quarterback beyond this year, in other words, whether or not they need to draft one early in the 2027 draft, Willis will be taking on the job of proving they don't.

It's a pretty easy picture to paint. If Willis proves he is a franchise-level quarterback, the job is his. If he struggles, he will be replaced. For all intents and purposes, Willis is on a two-year contract with a team option for a third.

It's simple for Willis. If he continues to develop and shows the same level of play he did with the Packers, he will be around for a long time, or he will be waiting for a future rookie to take over.

Pro Football Network sees the same. In a recent article, they listed Willis as the player under the most pressure this year.

He has one year to prove he can be the guy, because if he can't, even with the lack of WR and TE weapons on the roster, the Dolphins will be in a position to draft his replacement.

Willis will likely start the next two years (or, most of that time at least), but if he turns it around in year two after a top rookie prospect is added, it will be too late. He will likely be traded, where he will once again start over. Willis has to take the next step. He is well paid for what little he has shown over his career, but it's time to step up and earn it.