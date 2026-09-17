Malik Willis' Dolphins debut has Todd McShay going QB in latest 2027 mock draft

Malik Willis was average on Sunday. There were good signs, bad signs, and everything in between. What Willis didn't do was show that he is definitely the answer to the Miami Dolphins' franchise quarterback problem.

Willis' performance did nothing to move the Jeremiah Smith needle. Many fans favor the Ohio State WR as Jon-Eric Sullivan's first pick in next year's draft, but until they have a definitive answer at the QB position, everything is on the table.

The Ringers' Todd McShay released his first "way too early" 2027 mock draft only days after the conclusion of Week 1. Miami did nothing to keep McShay from having them pick first overall next year, and as a result, Arch Manning lands in South Beach.

Miami Dolphins search for a franchise quarterback continues to be the media's focus

Sullivan will be under the microscope when this season is over. He is taking a huge risk by releasing overpaid players and eating $186 million in dead cap space. Miami isn't going to win a lot of games, so the first overall pick is certainly in play.

Willis' play this year may not be enough to convince the Dolphins' GM to take someone else, but this is the rub for Sullivan. No matter what decision he makes, it will define him. Manning isn't the only quarterback option next year, either.

There are those in the draft media who see Oregon's Dante Moore as the better option; others view LaNorris Sellars as the best option.

McShay sees Manning as the right QB to go with, but for Sullivan, it's his faith in his scouting ability that will drive the decision.

If the Dolphins find themselves holding the number one pick in the draft, Sullivan may opt to trade it and gain a plethora of draft picks in return. With this QB class, and if Manning becomes that "gold standard," Miami would command a huge haul, something Sullivan would love.

The Jets and Browns both have multiple first-round picks next year. Both also need a franchise quarterback. It would be unlikely that Miami would swing a deal with a division rival, but the Browns could be in a position to make a move.

It's all conjecture at this point because there are still 16 games left to play before we know definitively who is going to be at the top, but also which college players are going to prove their value over the season.