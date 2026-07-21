Malik Willis has everything to prove in his first season with the Dolphins

Malik Willis doesn't need to report back to the Miami Dolphins until July 28th, when veterans show up for training camp. Already carrying a large amount of pressure to succeed on his shoulders, there are also personal levels of stress that are weighing on him as well.

Willis is the handpicked leader. General managerJon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley both wasted no time signing him when free agency began. It isn't a situation lost on the media either.

The Athletic recently named Willis as the Dolphins player with the most to prove in 2026, but it goes far beyond that.

Malik Willis' NFL future could be decided by his play this year with the Miami Dolphins

The Athletic is seeing Willis' situation through the same lens as many fans. Willis is the now, but how long "now" is will be dependent on the QB's play. The Dolphins coaches and GM are not blind. They realize that the team isn't built to prop Willis up, but the mechanics, decisions with the ball, and the execution can all be dissected.

"He’s got an opportunity to be the NFL’s next second-chance quarterback success story," Jim Ayello said.

That statement is 100% accurate, but as Ayello points out, there is no guaranteed starting job waiting for him in 2027.

This brings us to that "make-or-break" season. Willis isn't just fighting to keep his starting quarterback job; he is working to impress other potential teams. If Willis has a good season in 2026, that will not necessarily stop the Dolphins from using a high draft pick on a franchise quarterback prospect.

Willis' contract is basically two years, so he is auditioning for more than the Dolphins' starting job. Through all of this, his tape is limited to poor performances with the Titans and three starts with the Packers.

The Dolphins are in a great position regardless. If Willis exceeds expectations, the Dolphins could look to add someone other than a QB early in the 2027 draft. If he doesn't, they will be in a position to draft a QB.

Willis could be the bridge QB, a future backup QB, or the franchise QB, and the Dolphins will have the option to choose based on how he performs over this season and the next.