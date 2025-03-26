Son of Dolphins Hall of Famer showcased his way out of Miami's draft plans

The Miami Dolphins need to address the tight end position with one of their 10 draft picks in next April's NFL Draft, but we can now write one name off the board.

It was going to be a long shot to see the Dolphins spend the 13th overall pick on Tyler Warren, and chances are, he won't be on the board when the Dolphins pick anyway. Miami would likely have taken a tight end in round three, but that, too, may be a little high given the needs at other positions that take precedent.

On Wednesday, the LSU Tigers held their Pro Day, and Mason Taylor, son of legendary Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, put his game on display. Needless to say, if the Dolphins were hoping to bring him home, that won't be the case anymore. The slim chance of him slipping to the bottom of round three went out the window after a great Pro Day workout.

Taylor may have cemented himself as a round two tight end after the sessions on Wednesday. Considered a mid-third-round selection before, Taylor's workout has given teams reason to take him early.

LSU TE Mason Taylor 40 yard dash. pic.twitter.com/ZNaEFEJWex — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 26, 2025

The LSU product is considered one of the top three tight ends in this year's class. Warren is considered number one, but there are varying opinions on the next three. Miami (FL) tight end Elijah Arroyo is considered the second-best by most analysts. The third best is coming down to Taylor and Michigan's Colston Loveland.

Mason Taylor unlikely to land with Miami Dolphins after solidifying himself as a top TE prospect

Earlier this week, Arroyo produced a great Pro Day in Miami. It doesn't hurt that the No. 1 overall consensus selection, Cam Ward, was throwing darts to him. Taylor is more well-rounded than Loveland, who is more of a Mike Gesicki-type of player. Taylor is more than just an "X" slot tight end.

#LSU right end Mason Taylor with an impressive 28 reps on bench. pic.twitter.com/X4lnr9PCBb — Ethan Stenger (@itsethanstenger) March 26, 2025

Taylor, however, isn't believed to be 100 percent NFL-ready, but that won't hurt his stock. He needs to get stronger, but that won't be a problem for NFL trainers. Given he has a lot of growth ahead of him, Taylor could be more enticing to teams looking for a tight end compared to Loveland and Arroyo, who are not considered off-tackle blocking options.

The Dolphins are likely going to go defense with their first two draft selections, and that would put stress on general manager Chris Grier to address the offensive line in round three. Miami won't pick until the compensatory selections begin.

Wednesday's Pro Day was a good one for the tight end prospect, and while he realistically might not make it all the way to round two, he most definitely showcased why he will be off the board long before the Dolphins are ready to draft a tight end.

More Dolphins News and Analysis