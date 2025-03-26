The (only) 3 positions Dolphins will target in first round of NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins select 13th overall in April's NFL Draft, and it won't take a rocket scientist to figure out where they will use that selection.

Miami is up against a proverbial wall, and it would be outright shocking if Chris Grier used the No. 13 pick on anything other than three positions, regardless of who is available. Yes, that means the Dolphins likely won't draft one fan favorite from Penn State.

To all those fans who believe the Dolphins will take an offensive lineman, you should prepare yourself for the inevitable disappointment. At the very least, you should hope Will Campbell falls or the Dolphins trade down. Otherwise, it isn't happening.

The Dolphins will draft a player at one of these three positions in the first round.

Dolphins will likely prioritize one of three positions in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Defensive tackle

The Dolphins didn't want to give Christian Wilkins a fair offer prior to his fifth-year option season in 2023. They couldn't afford to pay him in 2024, and now, they have very little to work with. Re-signing Calais Campbell is still a small possibility, but with only four interior linemen on the roster and only one of them a full-time starter, Zach Sieler, do you really think Grier is going to play the "We will see who is there on Day 2" game?

Grier has put himself in a position where he has to address this spot. He will look like a genius if Michigan's Mason Graham falls. Otherwise, he will likely take Graham's teammate Kenneth Grant, who might be a reach at No. 13. It's a massive need on the roster, and, in their eyes, it's a bigger hole than the offensive line.

Cornerback

There is only one non-defensive lineman who would make sense at No. 13: Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

Johnson is NFL-ready by every measure, and Grier may have a hard time not taking him because he loves cornerbacks.

Releasing Kendall Fuller created a hole, and even though Grier likely believes Storm Duck and Cam Smith are about to break out, he won't pass on a blue-chip prospect that immediately makes his secondary better. Another option is Texas' Jahdae Barron, but No. 13 might be a little rich.

Safety

For over a month, Dolphins fans have heard that safety is a realistic option at No. 13. It's not worth buying into (yet). If the defensive tackle position is dry and Johnson is not available at 13, the Dolphins could trade out of the pick and address both positions later.

Georgia's Malaki Starks and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori are considered the top players at the position, but the drop-off between the two of them and Notre Dame's Xavier Watts isn't that broad. Watts is a consensus second-round prospect.

This is the only scenario where Grier could go in another direction. If the top defensive linemen and Johnson are gone, and Grier can't find a trade partner, selecting a safety at No. 13 could make sense.

