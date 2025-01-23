Mel Kiper's first 2025 NFL mock draft has Dolphins hitting a home run

You know it is getting close to the official start of draft season when Mel Kiper releases his first NFL mock draft of the year.

While it is still too early to start dusting off the blu-ray copies of "Draft Day," mock draft season has officially arrived like Santa appearing at the end of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Miami Dolphins hold the 13th overall selection. The Dan Marino pick, if you will. They have needs at guard, linebacker, safety, and defensive tackle. Sure, free agency will help fill some of those voids, but this year's draft is the big-money deal for Chris Grier, who has to get as many starters out of this class as possible.

With pick No. 13, Kiper has the Dolphins taking Georgia safety Malaki Starks.

Malaki Starks makes the most sense for the Dolphins in Round 1

Starks would be a great pick for the Dolphins, but there are growing questions surrounding whether or not he will be available when they hit the clock.

It would make sense for Grier to draft him if he is still on the board. Starks is considered the best safety in this class, and some have started comparing him to Minkah Fitzpatrick, another Dolphins draft pick who Grier ultimately got rid of.

While Miami needs interior line help in a big way, Grier doesn't spend high on guards, and it would be shocking if he went in that direction at No. 13. If he can pull off a trade and move down, maybe he would target one later in the first.

However, Starks would be a Day 1 starter for the Dolphins, who will likely need to replace Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. They are both free agents this spring.

Grier likes defensive backs and has spent draft picks on them throughout his time as a general manager, so Starks at No. 13 makes a lot of sense.

