Where the Dolphins are currently projected to draft and how many picks they have

Missing the playoffs put the Miami Dolphins in NFL Draft mode, and while they will still need to get through free agency, they have months to get ready to fix their roster through the draft.

Miami will have holes at guard, linebacker, safety, defensive line, wide receiver, tight end, and cornerback. Not every position requires immediate starters, but as we learned, depth is important as well. Let's add a quarterback to that list. Needless to say, the Dolphins have some work to do in the draft.

The NFL has not yet handed out the compensatory selections for this year's draft, but the Dolphins are expected to have one less third-round pick than expected. Previously, they were projected to have two third-round comp picks, one for the loss of Robert Hunt and the other for Christian Wilkins. Wilkins missed a big chunk of the season due to a foot injury, and that comp pick is now expected to land in the fourth round.

Here are the Dolphins' current picks, including the projected compensatory selections, per Tankathon:

Round Overall Selection 1 13 2 48 3 98* 4 114 4 133* 5 149 5 154 7 224 7 231 7 252*

* Projected compensatory pick

Dolphins have to wait for the NFL to announce compensatory picks

In 2024, the Dolphins traded their 2025 third-round pick to move up into Round 4 to draft running back Jaylen Wright. Miami will now have to wait to see if the NFL gives them one or two compensatory picks in the third round or whether one ends up falling into the fourth. Miami could also net a bonus seventh-rounder for losing DeShon Elliott.

The Dolphins have two picks in Round 5 but will not have a selection in Round 6. They will have three seventh-rounders to help make any late-round trades.

The Dolphins should not invest future draft capital to trade back into rounds this year. If they start moving future draft capital, it could be a sign that Chris Grier's job is on the line.

More Dolphins News and Analysis