Mel Kiper's latest mock draft drops a blue-chip lineman into the Dolphins' arms

Nothing screams NFL Combine like mock drafts. The combine is like the St. Louis Arch; instead of the "Gateway to the West," it's the "Gateway to the Draft." The 300 or so athletes that will show up in Indianapolis this week could help their draft positions or sink them.

Teams like the Miami Dolphins have a lot riding on their draft this year, which makes what they do with their time at the combine that much more important. Aside from a potential Tua Tagovailoa deal, the draft will be the focus.

The combine will shake up mock drafts, so naturally, the draftniks out there, like guru Mel Kiper, need to get a pre-combine mock posted so they can show a better representation of the risers and the fallers after the combine has concluded.

With the combine starting officially on Thursday, Kiper's latest mock is right on time, and his choice for the Dolphins at 11 would be nearly perfect.

Francis Mauigoa lands at number 11 for the Miami Dolphins in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Fixing the offensive line will be a priority for Jon-Eric Sullivan this offseason. Aside from Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer, there isn't much to like about the team's offensive interior. Mauigoa would change that and spell the end of Austin Jackson.

Jackson could slide inside to play guard, but he has to stay healthy. Something he hasn't done consistently since he was drafted. Mauigoa would be the lockdown tackle Miami needs, a bookend to Paul. If both develop the way they should, Miami's tackles could be some of the best in the league.

"If Jackson stays healthy and takes ownership of the RT spot, Mauigoa could easily kick inside to guard." Mel Kiper

This is important to note, as the Packers often prioritized versatility in their offensive line additions. Sullivan will bring that to Miami as well. It's a simple idea: linemen who can play more than one position on the line have more value, giving the team more flexibility.

Kiper also points out that Mauigoa will be under the microscope at the Combine due to his arm length. If his arms are not as long, some teams may be put off by it. Why? Teams don't have to look far to see how a boundary tackle can suffer at the next level.

Last season, the Patriots drafted Will Campbell early in round one. While they may have ended their season in the Super Bowl, Campbell struggled outside throughout the season, especially against average or better defensive ends.

The Dolphins' "prototype" offensive lineman hasn't been revealed yet by the new leadership, but size, athleticism, and physicality will all play a part in defining that characteristic.