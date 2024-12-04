Dolphins 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Miami fills critical defensive need with top pick
By Brian Miller
If there is something the Miami Dolphins need to add in next year's NFL Draft more than anything else, including a backup quarterback, it has to be physical players on both sides of the ball.
The Dolphins will enter the 2025 draft season needing linebacker, corner, safety, offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver help. We know that Miami general manager Chris Grier doesn't prioritize the offensive line, so we can expect the attention in this year's draft to fall on the defensive side of the ball early.
Currently, the Dolphins would select 12th in the first round of the 2025 draft if the season ended today. They have done just enough to keep themselves out of the top 10, but they will likely win another four games and move into the late teens.
Miami Dolphins select Georgia safety Malaki Starks with top pick 2025 NFL mock draft
First-Round Pick (12th Overall)
Malaki Starks - S (Georgia)
Georgia safety Malaki Starks is having a productive 2024 season. He is a physical player who can play all over the secondary with a similar style to current Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Starks will likely be a mid-first-round pick, and considering Grier loves players who play deep on defense, the Georgia safety might finally be the "can't-miss" prospect that even the Dolphins general manager can't get wrong.
Second-Round Pick (46th Overall)
Deone Walker - DL (Kentucky)
The Kentucky Wildcats were not a very good football team this year, and Deone Walker's production from 2023 slipped, as a 7.5 sack season from him last season dipped to just 1.5 this year. But that doesn't mean Walker is sliding as a draft prospect.
He has a lot of talent that could help the Dolphins front line immediately or in a rotation with Zach Sieler and hopefully another year of Calais Campbell. That would be an ideal learning situation for the incoming rookie.
Third-Round Pick No. 1 (98th Overall)
Tate Ratledge - OG (Georgia)
The 2025 guard class isn't very deep, and that seems to be typical for Miami, who have passed on the position when there have been deep classes in the recent past.
This year, they have little choice unless Grier finally opts to pay a free agent. Tate Ratledge is a likely third-round selection, so he may have to drop a bit for the Dolphins to land him when the compensatory picks begin.
Third-Round Pick No. 2 (99th Overall)
Danny Stutsman - LB (Oklahoma)
With their second of two comp picks, Miami addresses another defensive need. Danny Stutsman is still a bit raw, but he plays above his talent level much the same way that Andrew Van Ginkel did for the Dolphins.
Stutsman would be a good fit in Anthony Weaver's defensive system, as he's instinctive, physical, and well-rounded as a player.
Fourth-Round Pick (113th Overall)
Luke Lachey - TE (Iowa)
No school produces better tight end prospects than Iowa and Luke Lachey could become the next solid NFL tight end out of the school.
Lachey has some growing to do, but he is able to block and run quality routes with above-average hands. The Dolphins should seriously consider drafting him next year and getting rid of, say, Julian Hill.