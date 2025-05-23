Dolphins set 2025 preseason tone with fiery joint practices on tap

The NFL schedule was released in full earlier in May, but there have been some questions regarding the first action of the season.



Preseason isn't real football, but it is when you have waited months for some action on the field. The NFL has reduced the exhibition season to just three games as part of the CBA negotiations for a 17th game. Eventually, there may not be preseason games of any kind.

The league wants 18 games, and the NFLPA will dangle that carrot provided the preseason games get reduced to one or potentially none at all. That would be a mistake. The league needs preseason, maybe not three games, but a preseason nonetheless. Fans may not like it, but it is an opportunity for younger players to show they have what it takes to be a member of the NFL.

This year, the Dolphins' non-counting schedule will feature the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars.



The Dolphins' first game of the 2025 season will take place on August 10th against the Bears, with kickoff coming at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The Bears announced this week they will not only host the Dolphins in week one, but will also host them for joint practices.

Miami Dolphins scheduled to conduct multiple joint practices during the 2025 preseason

Earlier this month, the Jaguars announced they too would be conducting joint practices with the Dolphins ahead of their Week 4 preseason game (Week 1 is the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game). As it stands now, the Dolphins will not practice against the Lions, but that could change.

Miami has a lot to prove this year, and having two practices scheduled with other teams is a good way to gauge talent. Miami has a lot of unproven players who need the extra work against real opponents.

Preseason practices and preseason games may not be the perfect on-field reps, but they are not far behind, especially for players looking to make a statement for a coaching staff or a general manager.

More Dolphins News and Analysis