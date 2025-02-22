5 players who could be entering their final season with the Miami Dolphins

NFL teams and the Miami Dolphins have not yet started to reshape their rosters ahead of the 2025 season, but rest assured, there are already plans in place for the 2026 offseason.

A lot will depend on whether or not Chris Grier and/or Mike McDaniel retain their jobs after the 2025 season. If they return, a handful of players are not likely to return, but if they leave, we could expect an overhaul of the roster, perhaps another complete rebuild.

There is only so much McDaniel can do with the roster he is given but he and Grier need to approach this year like it could be their last. Regardless, there are players that stand out as not being in their future plans.

Jaelan Phillips has one year left on his Dolphins contract

Phillips will play the 2025 season on the fifth-year option, and if the Dolphins are smart, it will be his last in Miami. Fans love Phillips, and they should. He is a great locker room leader, a hard worker, and a cornerstone you can build around.

The former first-round pick is also one injury away from missing his third consecutive season or at least a vital part of it. Phillips has to show that he can stay healthy, but Miami also needs to think beyond the 2025 season. If Phillips does stay healthy, should the front office invest a big contract on him knowing that his health concerns date back to college? Absolutely not.

It has to be said, sadly, but Phillips would be a surprise re-signing after the season. 2025 is probably his last.

Tyreek Hill may not make it out of the 2025 season

This is a platform that we can make a stand on, but there is mounting speculation that Hill will be gone before the 2025 NFL trade deadline. That makes a lot of sense for Miami and for Hill.

If the Dolphins are struggling every player on the roster should be available in a trade and Hill may be the one that gets the most attention. A team in the chase for the playoffs or a Super Bowl run could have interest and Miami would be wise to listen.

If they don't trade him by the deadline, he will be gone next offseason. Hill will give the Dolphins $36 million in cap relief and carry $15.5 million in dead money, but tagging him as a post-June 1st release saves an additional $3 million. Easier to just let him go before free agency begins in 2026.

Austin Jackson faces a critical 2025 season that will decide his future

Jackson was looking a lot better before he got hurt and missed most of the 2024 season. While he is expected back, Jackson has been up and down when it comes to his health. If the 2020 first-round pick can't get through the 2025 season with a clean bill of health, he will be released and likely designated as a post-June 1 cut where the Dolphins can save $11.5 million against a $2.3 million dead hit.

Bradley Chubb and Terron Armstead will definitely be gone after 2025

Armstead should probably make a decision about his future. The veteran left tackle is a player the Dolphins would like to have back and he played well last year but the team would save $15 million this year if they cut him with a post-June 1 designation. That would result in $7.8 million in dead money, which may make them rethink their plans.

Chubb, on the other hand, would save the Dolphins nearly $20 million if released this year against a $9 million dead hit.

It might be a good idea to keep one of them this year, probably Chubb, but if both make it through to 2026, they both will probably be gone. Chubb will save Miami $20 million as a June 1 release next year (yes, that is how bad his contract is) and carry $9 million in dead money. Armstead's numbers also look a lot like 2025 - $14 million savings and $7.8 in dead money.

