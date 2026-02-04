Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft: Oregon OT Isaiah World Scouting Report

The Miami Dolphins are one of many teams that need to place a great deal of emphasis on improving their offensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could lead to them targeting players like Oregon's Isaiah World.

After touching down in Eugene, World quickly became one of the most highly-touted offensive line prospects in the NFL. While 2025 was a bit uneven for him, he still projects as someone who will be picked early in the Draft.

Will be able to provide o-line needy teams some welcome respite, or is he too far away from being a polished product to be worth a top pick?

Oregon OT Isaiah World 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-8

Weight: 318

Recruiting: 2021 3-star, No. 1,682 national, No. 137 OT, No. 140 CA, Nevada transfer

Positives

Mammoth tackle with a gargantuan 6-8 frame that lets him keep quality athletes at bay in run blocking and pass protection. Wins often with extremely heavy hands that can wash pass rushers out of a play entirely.

Quick first step allows him to get into his pass sets and fire off the ball when run blocking. Able to quickly get horizontal and create running lanes on outside runs.

Four-year starter who got better every season, profiles as a player who can dominate even NFL-level athletes due to pure physicality.

World is everything a coach could want in a player from a physical point of view at the left tackle position, as he is one of the biggest and strongest players in this class. His size and power alone make him a quality run blocker, and he pairs it with quickness off the snap.

World has plenty of starting experience in college at both Nevada and Oregon, which often positively correlates with success in college and the pros. The raw tools are worth betting on, especially with an OL coach that can teach technique.

Negatives

Will be deemed a raw prospect due to how many of his wins came by relying on superior physical traits.

While improving on his penalty problem (six last season), has committed 38 such infractions in his last four seasons.

Hand usage is poor when initial punch doesn't knock out opposing rushes, bendy edge rushers gave him fits due to inability to quickly recover when comprimised.

Struggled near the end of the season against elite competition, only one year of production against consistently high-end players post-Nevada transfer.

Despite having as much experience as he does, World often makes mistakes that someone in their first season as a starter would struggle with. The biggest issue is his lack of a plan when he can't dominate someone with physicality, as the lack of polished technique will haunt him.

On top of his grabbiness in pass protection, World's struggles came against premier competition, as Washington managed to give him some fits in addition to College Football Playoff opponents like Texas Tech and Indiana.

How Isaiah World fits on the Dolphins

World is not the kind of player who will be ready to start right away, but Miami can take him, knowing that he needs a year or two to marinate. New coach Jeff Hafley has seen that way of thinking develop multiple starters in Green Bay.

Isaiah World NFL Player Comparison: Tyler Guyton

Part of why Guyton has been so up-and-down in the NFL is the fact that he was thrown into the fire at such an early point in his career. World may be a bit better if he can be gradually eased into life as a pro.

Isaiah World 2026 NFL Draft Grade: Early 3rd Round

World has first-round talent, but also flashes many of the warning signs that typically lead to offensive linemen struggling out of the gate. With the right developmental plan in place, some team could steal a starter out of the Day 2 ranks.