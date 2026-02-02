Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft: Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs Scouting Report

The Miami Dolphins need to add someone who could be a possible successor to Bradley Chubb on the edge in 2026 and beyond, and one player who could quench that thirst in the 2026 NFL Draft is Tennessee pass rusher Joshua Josephs.

Josephs is this draft class's version of the classic undersized pass rusher who is way too fast for most tackles to handle. Some of them thrive in the pros, while others quickly find themselves on the wrong end of the spectrum if they don't evolve.

Is Josephs going to be yet another faster player that doesn't hold up to scrutiny when he makes the transition, or will some team get a steal after the first round?

Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-3

Weight: 240

Recruiting: 2022 4-star, No. 330 national, No. 27 EDGE, No. 31 GA

Positives

Insane 82-inch wingspan that helps him set up tackles and work them over when he's in a zone.

Extremely fast off the snap, among the best in the class. First step can beat slower tackles immediately. He should be among the fastest in the 40-yard dash amogn edfe rushers.

Shows enough to get in the way as a run-defender, able to make tackles in open space, and play with a motor that allows him to excel in this area.

There is no better player to apply the term "speed rusher" to in this draft than Josephs, as he can shoot off the line of scrimmage with such fervor that even very athletic tackles have a hard time keeping him locked down. When paired with a hot motor, Josephs is a problem on the edge.

The long wingspan allows him to win leverage battles that many his size are unable to come out on top in. Josephs can immediately be a weapon on passing downs while he gradually adds weight to his frame and works on being able to set the edge.

Negatives

Lacks the size needed to effectively bullrush bigger tackles, will likely need to win on speed and technique alone in the NFL.

Is never going to be an above-average run defender in the NFL, lacks the required mass and ability to disengage from blocks to effectively set the edge. Could be scheme-limited.

Sack production is limited, only 9.5 in four seasons and four this year, despite a big uptick in snaps.

Pressure rate is high, but struggles at finishing sacks by taking down quarterbacks; may need some refinement in this area.

Josephs is 240 pounds, and the list of 240-pound edge rushers who can dominate tackles almost 100 pounds heavier than them is not numerous. Even with the wingspan advantage, there are reasons to question how often he can win against pro tackles who can handle speed.

Even though he was playing behind James Pearce Jr. before this year, and poor sack production doesn't always equate to poor play in the pros, getting just 9.5 sacks in four years might not hit the threshold many teams want to see.

Joshua Josephs NFL Player Comparison: Will McDonald

McDonald is a poor run defender, but he's shown to have a toolbox of pass rush moves that beat pro tackles regularly. Josephs could provide a fairly similar style of play, even as a raw rookie.

Joshua Josephs 2026 NFL Draft Grade: Late 2nd Round

Josephs can either be a 10-sack guy every year or yet another toolsy prospect who lacks the polish needed to become a star in the NFL. That variance in quality might scare some teams away, but the physical tools may be too good to pass up.