Dolphins facing $20 million decision that’s somehow flying under the radar

By now, Miami Dolphins fans have heard Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley talk about discipline, physicality, and players who love the game of football. Those are the guys they want in Miami. Team first types without the selfishness that comes with being great.

That's Jordyn Brooks. A cornerstone piece, the Dolphins' new GM has mentioned previously. That is Aaron Brewer, another cornerstone block who leads by example. That is also Bradley Chubb, a player who isn't mentioned often.

Chubb will be one of the toughest decisions for Sullivan this offseason. Releasing him sends a loud message that not all of the players who fit the new regime's profile are going to stick around, but by not releasing him, they will carry $31 million against the cap.

Bradley Chubb's future is tied to what he is willing to do for the Miami Dolphins new GM

Last season, Chris Grier worked out a restructure with Chubb. He took less money so the Dolphins would have room to financially operate. He also gave the Dolphins a solid season statistically after missing the 2024 season with an ACL injury.

Miami might approach him about redoing his contract or taking another pay cut this year. It's not likely he would agree to the reduction in salary, as the team did not meet specific goals that would have given Chubb the necessary bump in incentives. Miami's defense had to finish in the top 20; they finished 21.

Both Sullivan and Hafley preach a certain type of player. Chubb is that type. He is aggressive, disciplined, and smart, but his contract doesn't help his situation. If he is released as a post-June 1st cut, the Dolphins would save $20 million later this summer. They would eat $10.9 in dead cap money.

The Dolphins need cash. For the most part, the NFL salary cap isn't real until you are looking down at the possibility of eating $99 million for a massive quarterback mistake. Suddenly, every dime becomes important.

If the Dolphins do move on from Chubb, it will create a greater need on defense. Currently, their only starting edge rusher is Chop Robinson. That means Chubb's value to the team is much higher, and he probably knows that. The question is, does Sullivan care enough to overlook what he might save by releasing him?