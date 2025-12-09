Dolphins may have no choice but to keep Bradley Chubb beyond 2025

When the 2025 season ends, the Miami Dolphins will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the 2026 roster. It will be a new beginning for Miami after they parted ways with Chris Grier earlier in the year.

One name that will gain a lot of attention will be Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins could opt to move on from the expensive linebacker, but each week, he continues to make a case for the Dolphins to keep him.

Chubb has been fantastic this season. Even during the 1-7 start, Chubb was one of only a handful of players who were playing at a high level. Now, with the season winding down, the next GM will have to decide his future.

Bradley Chubb's future might be the easiest decision the Dolphins' next GM has to make

Chubb has two years left on his contract before a 2028 voidable year. He took a pay cut last year to help the Dolphins' cap situation. It's unlikely he will do that again, and while a restructure isn't out of the question, Miami's best option may be to let his contract ride.

In 2026, the linebacker will count $31 million in cap space. If he is released before June 1st, the team will take a $23 million hit while saving just over $7 million. A post-June 1st release saves $20 million with $10 million in dead money.

The problem is that Tyreek Hill will likely be designated a June 1st release. The Dolphins can have two players with that designation, but it increases the dead money. In 2027, the Dolphins can release Chubb and take a $12.8 million hit against a $18 million savings.

The contract is enough to bring Chubb's future into discussion, but his play on the field this year is something the team may not be able to replace. Chubb has 6.5 sacks this year. He is a leader on the field and off of it. His leadership is needed as the team continues to evolve.

Miami's best course of action may be to explore a restructure that lessens the cap hit this year and maybe next year while pushing guarantees into the 2028 season that can be voided. It's "funny money," but could achieve the desired changes to keep Chubb in Miami and create operating capital.