Dolphins 7-round mock draft after the NFL Combine starts Jeff Hafley off right

For the first time in years, Miami Dolphins fans have no idea what to expect when their team is on the clock in the NFL Draft. With a new regime in place, there’s no telling what they will prioritize.

Fans may have picked up some clues at the NFL Scouting Combine, though. Some of the top athletes in the draft were on display, giving Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan plenty to think about.

In this seven-round mock draft, the Dolphins give Hafley the talent he needs to hit the ground running in Miami.

Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft after the NFL Scouting Combine

Round 1, Pick 11: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Cornerback may be a more pressing need than defensive tackle for the Dolphins, but there are only a few difference makers on the interior of the defensive line in this class. Caleb Banks is one of them. His jaw-dropping Combine measurements will push him up draft boards.

Round 2, Pick 43: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Banks and D’Angelo Ponds may be the two most physically different players in this class, but they both put up impressive performances at the Combine. Ponds makes up for his lack of size with solid athleticism, elite instincts, and relentless physicality.

Round 3, Pick 75: G Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Gennings Dunker played offensive tackle in college, but he’ll likely move inside to guard in the NFL. The Dolphins desperately need a new starting guard this offseason, and Dunker is ready to step into the lineup.

Round 3, Pick 87: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

With Tyreek Hill out the door, the Dolphins will likely look to add another receiver this offseason. Antonio Williams had a disappointing year for Clemson, but his 2024 film proves that he’s capable of stardom.

Round 3, Pick 90: QB Carson Beck, Miami

Carson Beck may not be the best answer at quarterback, but he’d certainly be a fun one. The Miami star lacks the physical tools of most top passers, but he can operate an offense efficiently.

Round 4, Pick 111: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

If Ponds moves inside in the NFL, Miami will still need another outside cornerback. Will Lee III isn’t the fastest DB in the draft, but his size and coverage skills make him a potential starter for a Dolphins group lacking talent.

Round 5, Pick 149: S Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame

The Dolphins bolster their secondary once again with this pick, bringing in Notre Dame safety Jalen Stroman. He’s not an elite athlete, but his coverage skills make him a good fit on the back end of Hafley’s defense.

Round 7, Pick 227: OT Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

In the seventh round, teams are often looking for outliers. At 6’8” and 320 pounds, Riley Mahlman fits that description. He would be a developmental tackle for Miami.