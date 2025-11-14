Dolphins may have accidentally solved their biggest roster headache

The Miami Dolphins knew they were going to have a problem in the secondary. The Chris Grier "plan" to fix the unit was to hide their shortcomings with a stout defensive front. The former didn't happen, but the corners have so far exceeded expectations.

It's hard to believe that Rasul Douglas was unemployed when the Dolphins added him to the roster following training camp. JuJu Brents was a cast-off free agent addition because of injuries. Douglas has been one of the best defensive players on the team, and Brents is showcasing a talent the Colts gave up on.

Brents and Douglas are on short-term, one-year deals. Their future may not be decided until after the season, but if Champ Kelly believes he is secure in his job through 2026, he may want to look at getting them under reasonable extensions before the season is over.

Miami Dolphins may have found solutions to their CB problem, and now they have to keep them

It's hard to decide on two guys that haven't been around long, but that is precisely what Kelly is facing. If the Dolphins are going to keep quality players, it might be a good idea to get them an extension at a reasonable price. If they continue to play this well, the Dolphins will overpay in March.

In addition to Douglas and Brents, who played in place of Douglas, Jack Jones is also starting to show signs of being a perfect fit in this defense.

Sunday was a breakout game for Brents, who shut down the boundary and recovered a critical fumble. He is playing physical football at the point of attack and isn't getting bullied by the receivers.

It was his first start with the Dolphins, and he made a great initial impression. The Dolphins need to keep him on the boundary and get him more playing time so they can make a better decision about his future with the team.

On the other side of the field, Douglas has been the best corner this season. He missed Sunday's game with an injury, but it isn't considered a long-term problem.

Douglas stayed away from teams through the offseason. He rejected overtures by Grier early in the process, but Miami continued its pursuit.

Douglas may be the last Grier move that pays off for the team. Now it will be up to Kelly or the next GM to keep him around without overpaying him.