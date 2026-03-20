Dolphins add 2 immediate impact starters in latest expert mock draft

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a stunning trade with the Denver Broncos to offload wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and gain significant draft capital in return. The Dolphins were already in need of adding to the WR room prior to dealing Waddle, and it became an even greater necessity after the trade was made.

Before dealing Waddle, many believed that the Dolphins would target a wide receiver at some point of Day 2. With him gone and now having two first-round picks at their disposal, the possibility of Miami adding a WR on Night 1 has grown substantially.

However, the Dolphins' need for wide receivers doesn't necessarily exceed their need for cornerbacks and edge rushers. And in the latest mock draft from NFL.com, Miami gets its new No. 1 receiver but also adds a speedy CB that should fight for a starting job come Day 1.

NFL.com mocks WR Makai Lemon and CB Colton Hood to Dolphins in latest mock draft

Even with Waddle gone, many still believe that wide receiver will not be the Dolphins' target at pick 11 in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, given the way the board fell in Eric Edholm's latest mock draft for NFL.com, the selection of USC WR Makai Lemon shouldn't disappoint the majority of Dolphins fans.

Lemon is the second wide receiver off the board from Edholm, following Carnell Tate, who went to the Washington Commanders at No. 7. Like many who are now concerned for quarterback Malik Willis, Edholm notes how Lemon could help the Dolphins' new franchise QB, given his strong yards-after-catch ability.

Listed at 5'11" and just under 200 pounds, Lemon exploded in his final year with the Trojans. He totaled 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, earning himself the Biletnikoff Award for the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.

With his ability to get open early in routes, Lemon could become a favorite target for Willis early on and throughout the season. The former USC receiver's YAC ability can also help turn short receptions into long gains. Lemon's ability to find soft spots in zone coverage and win jump balls you wouldn't expect of someone his size could make him an instant favorite in the offense and the fan base. His effort in blocking is sure to please the coaching staff as well.

At cornerback, Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is a player who's been mocked often to Miami leading up to the big event. In this mock, McCoy goes one pick after Lemon to the Dallas Cowboys at pick 12. That doesn't stop the Dolphins from taking a Tennessee CB, though, at their next turn, as they elect to take McCoy's former teammate Colton Hood at No. 30.

Hood made the most of his opportunity in 2025 to shine with McCoy held out for the year. Now, he's viewed as a borderline first-round prospect. Hood showed his ability against top competition and can excel in both man and zone coverages. He does tend to get grabby when he's beat, which NFL referees won't allow him to get away with, but for the most part, Hood doesn't panic in stressful situations.

At 6'0" and 195 pounds, head coach Jeff Hafley and defensive coordinator Sean Duggan would surely fall in love with Hood's route recognition and timing to break on the ball. The Tennessee CB had a low missed tackle rate, indicating confidence in his ability to finish plays. The Dolphins need someone who is pro-ready and can make an immediate impact. There's a good chance that player will be asked to start early and often, and Hood fits the bill of what Miami is looking for in that regard.

With two first-round picks at their disposal, you'd like to see the Dolphins come out of Day 1 with an edge rusher. However, it's quite possible the board falls similarly as it did in this draft. If that's the case, Lemon and Hood are terrific gets at their respective selections for Miami. Whoever the Dolphins land in Round 1 will likely be expected to start right away, and both Lemon and Hood are capable of doing exactly that.