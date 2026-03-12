Dolphins add former Packers defender to bolster Jeff Hafley's secondary

The Miami Dolphins are revamping and changing just about every position on their roster. Some because they need to, others because they want to. On Wednesday, the NFL's free agency officially began, and the Dolphins wasted no time adding a former Raiders safety to the roster. Now they are adding a former Packers player.

Zayne Anderson is the second safety to join the Dolphins this free agency. It's a smart move for a player who, again, knows the mental requirements to play for Jeff Hafley.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with former #Packers S and special teamer Zayne Anderson, his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup tell The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/qaawtusKmz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2026

New Miami Dolphins safety will impress on special teams and provide depth on defense

Dolphins fans are not going to know a lot about the Green Bay Packers they add over the next few weeks, but that's why we have experts who cover other teams. Our Packers site expert believes that Dolphins fans will be happy with the addition of Anderson.

"Good signing for the Dolphins. He's a core special teams player and can play some defensive snaps if they really need him to. Only four players featured on more special teams snaps for the Packers than Anderson last season, and that's despite missing three games." Freddie Boston - LombardiAve.

The Dolphins will need some new faces on the special teams unit. Former Bills ST coordinator Chris Tabor is taking over, and he won't have a lot to work with out of the gate. Miami will lose quite a few of its free agents simply because some of them don't fit with what the Dolphins are trying to accomplish internally as a team.

Anderson, who has played for the Chiefs and Packers, knows what it is like to play for winning organizations and what is expected of them. His play on defense has been infrequent, but he does have two starts and one interception over his five NFL seasons.

It's clearly a testament to his work ethic that, despite his limited opportunities on defense, he has managed to stick around in a league that doesn't often cater to singular special teams players. Over his six years, Anderson has registered more than 60% of his snaps each season on special teams, including 206 snaps last year for the Packers.

The addition of Anderson won't change the Dolphins' approach to the rest of free agency or the draft, where the position may be a top priority for Jon-Eric Sullivan.