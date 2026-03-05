Dolphins' AFC East rival emerging as surprise suitor for Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa's days as a Miami Dolphin are officially numbered. Barring an unlikely trade, the Dolphins are set to release Tagovailoa next week when free agency and the new NFL season officially begin.

Miami's wish has been to trade Tua, but the organization has been unsuccessful in finding a realistic suitor to move the former Alabama QB. However, that doesn't mean there's a lack of interest in Tua; simply that teams are not interested in taking on his bloated contract, even if the Dolphins are willing to still spend a good portion of it.

Once free agency kicks off, and Tua becomes available, several NFL teams are expected to inquire about his services. Plus, with the Dolphins still owing Tagovailoa $54+ million this year upon his release, it's widely believed he'll sign on for the league minimum at around $1.3 million with his new team. One of those teams, according to one NFL insider, is already "doing work" on this possibility. And with them being in the same division as Miami, they know Tua quite well already.

Jets 'doing work' on Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa ahead of free agency says NFL insider

On Wednesday, during a segment of Good Morning Football, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo dropped a bit of a bombshell in discussing Tua, naming the New York Jets as one of the teams "doing work" on the Dolphins' QB as teams prepare for free agency.

From @gmfb on the #Vikings’ plan at QB and what it means for J.J. McCarthy, no progress of late with the #49ers and Trent Williams and teams doing work on Tua Tagovailoa, including the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/dLIgaS8JRe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2026

Garafolo added that the Jets will have "multiple options" when it comes to the Jets and the quarterback position. As it stands, New York has five total first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick this year, but outside of Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who is widely expected to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1, this is not a strong class for quarterbacks.

Chances are the Jets will target the QB position at some point in the draft, but not Round 1. Instead, for 2026, look for them to add a starter through free agency for at least one season, then attack QB in 2027 with a deeper class and ammunition of three first-round selections. With that kind of firepower and thought process, it makes sense why New York would have interest in Tagovailoa.

Another good reason is that the Jets know Tua well...quite well. Against New York, Tagovailoa is 8-0, with a passer rating of 101 and a nearly 72% completion percentage. As the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson jokingly notes, if the Dolphins played the Jets more often, then chances are Tua would be sticking around, and we wouldn't be having this conversation.

But although the reasons for the Jets' interest in Tua are clear, so should be the reasons why they shouldn't. Yes, the risk is minimal, assuming Tagovailoa would sign on a vet-minimum deal, but his odds of getting hurt in New York grow substantially. Miami's offensive line hasn't been anything to write home about, but the Jets' isn't quite the Great Wall of China either.

Factor in that the Jets play at MetLife Stadium, which has the reputation of higher-than-normal injuries to players due to artificial turf and installation reasons, and Tua would have more to worry about than just his next possible concussion.

Most notably, though, on why Tagovailoa would be a less-than-ideal fit with the Jets is his record in the cold. Prior to Tua being drafted by Miami, the Dolphins had a notorious reputation for losing in cold-weather games. With him, that reputation only magnified. With Tua at the helm, the Dolphins are just 1-7 in games at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or under.

That one win? You guessed it...came against the Jets.

Some Dolphins fans may sigh and moan at the thought of Tagovailoa in Jets green. And on some level, specifically with him possibly staying in the AFC East, it makes sense. It also makes sense for Tua to consider going to New York. Many teams may show interest in Tua once he's let go, but only a few of them could offer him a starting job, and the Jets are one of them. It may be his only shot to prove his worth.

However, given what we saw from Tagovailoa this past season, it's pretty evident that his best days are behind him. Although we're just 2+ years removed from Tua leading the NFL in passing yards, that may as well have been a lifetime ago now. On some level, I'd even guess the Jets know that as well, and that signing Tua may in fact give them a great opportunity to pick in the top 5 again in 2027...when they can draft their true franchise QB.