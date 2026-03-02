NFL insider's latest on Tua Tagovailoa is a reality every fan should prepare for

Trading Tua Tagovailoa would be the dream scenario for Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. If the first time GM could pull something off, it would be an amazing feat.

Sullivan told reporters at the NFL Combine last week that he has talked with several teams about making a deal that would send Tagovailoa out of Miami, but the reality of this situation is much more of what fans don't want, but can't ignore.

Dan Graziano of ESPN is confident that the Dolphins are going to release the quarterback on the first day of free agency, March 11th. Doing so will give Miami absolutely nothing in return, but it would bring an end to the biggest financial mistake in team history.

ESPN's Dan Graziano says Tua Tagovialoa will be designated a post-June 1st release by the Miami Dolphins

In a new report from Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the ESPN insider said that the Dolphins may have had discussions about trading Tagovailoa, but he doesn't get the feeling that it is realistic.

"But based on my conversations with other teams, I'm skeptical, and I expect Miami to release Tagovailoa by the third day of the league year." Dan Graziano

The move wouldn't be surprising. Miami would eat $54 million in cap space this year and another $47 million next season. Miami's only other option would be an immediate release that would carry $99 million in dead money.

The interesting part in all of this is that Graziano gets the feeling from other teams that a trade isn't likely to happen. Sullivan has stated that he has had discussions about trading Tagovailoa, but nothing is imminent despite the start of free agency now days away.

Miami has little choice but to cut ties with Tagovailoa, and while ripping off the band-aid might be the best move, taking on that kind of cap hit is not a workable solution to Miami's cap issues.

March 13th is the day Dolphins fans need to circle on their calendar. Tagovailoa will receive an additional $3 million in guaranteed money on that day. Chances are, they won't wait for the 13th and could move on officially any day between now and then.