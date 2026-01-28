Anthony Weaver's HC opportunities dwindle thanks to Chris Grier's ineptitude

When the Miami Dolphins added Anthony Weaver to run the defensive side of the team, it was an almost foregone conclusion that his time with them would be short-lived.

Weaver is a highly respected coach who will eventually get a head coaching job, but it just won't be likely that he sees that in front of his name during this cycle. With 10 teams having an opening this season, Weaver doesn't have to look far to give his sarcastic thanks for why he won't be filling one of them.

Chris Grier gave him next to nothing to work with, especially in 2025. With a cornerback unit that was decimated by early camp injuries and his two starters joining the team late and even after pre-season had ended, Weaver was in a bind from the start.

Anthony Weaver's chances of becoming a head coach continue to evaporate due to the Miami Dolphins' incompetence

The Browns, Cardinals, and Raiders are the only three teams without a head coach currently.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Mike McCarthy

New York Giants - John Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins - Jeff Hafley

Tennessee Titans - Robert Saleh

Baltimore Ravens - Jesse Minter

Atlanta Falcons - Kevin Stefansk

In 2025, Grier's free agent additions and decision to rebuild the Dolphins' front defensive line, coupled with the secondary issues, depleted most of the talent from the defense. Weaver was unable to get that unit out of the bottom 10 teams in the league despite showing improvement late in the year.

As a result, Weaver's chances have dwindled. The Steelers were high on adding him to their staff, but ultimately went with a coach having prior experience. He has been impressive in interviews, often being raved about regarding his leadership abilities, but his time with the Dolphins hasn't advanced his career just yet.

The Dolphins are looking to add another Green Bay coach to their staff. It is presumed that linebacker coach Sean Duggan will replace Weaver. An announcement is expected soon, but the Dolphins are likely waiting for Weaver's opportunities to end.

If Weaver were to take an HC job this cycle, Miami would be awarded two 3rd round compensation picks under the Rooney Rule. Ultimately, Grier's drafting, salary-cap management, and decisions on big contracts doomed the coaching staff. So far, only Bobby Slowik has gained ground as a coach. He has been promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. A move that has many fans shaking their heads for the wrong reasons.