Dolphins are already seeing signs that David Ojabo could exceed expectations

The Miami Dolphins training camp has a different feel to it this year compared to years past. With so many of the core players that defined the last five+ years of the franchise no longer in the building, new players (many of whom are on one-year, prove-it deals) must step up if the Dolphins want to be competitive in 2026.

One of the players on a prove-it deal is former Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo, who failed to make an impact in Baltimore after being drafted 45th overall back in the 2022 NFL Draft. Injuries have seemingly sapped the explosiveness he displayed while starring at Michigan, but he has the opportunity to show he can play a significant role in a shallow edge group in Miami.

According to practice notes from Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield, Ojabo flashed some of the pass rush ability that made him a top 50 pick four years ago in Thursday's practice. "David Ojabo had a lot of pass rush success," Wingfield said on his X account. "He was in the backfield regularly with some nice rips then angling back to the QB."

David Ojabo showing encouraging early signs with the Miami Dolphins

It's only one practice, but Ojabo turning into a valuable member of the Dolphins' edge rotation this season would be huge for head coach Jeff Hafley's defense in Year 1. With Chop Robinson being the only guaranteed starter in the group, some combination of Ojabo, Josh Uche, and the recently signed Clelin Ferrell could all have the chance to play serious snaps.

Add in rookies Max Llewellyn and Mason Reiger, and the edge depth chart could go in a multitude of directions.

On the surface, Uche and Ferrell seem like the odds-on favorites to lead the group in snaps behind Robinson. Both have far more snaps in the NFL than the rest of the options, and they each fit a specific role that is easy to wrap your head around. Uche is the lighter, explosive pass rusher, while Ferrell has the size (6'4", 265 pounds) and power to set a hard edge in the run game. However, their lack of all-around skill sets is what Ojabo could take advantage of.

He hasn't been given much of an opportunity to show it at the NFL level, but Ojabo was more than just an explosive pass rusher coming out of college. He was far from elite in run defense, but he has the frame and strength to hold up better in that area than Uche while offering more pass rush upside than Ferrell.

If he can stack up solid practices and perform well in the preseason, I wouldn't be shocked to see him earn not just a roster spot, but a real role on the Miami defense.