Dolphins avoided the exact nightmare now haunting the Bills

The Miami Dolphins needed a boost in free agency, but when Joey Bosa suddenly became available, many believed the Dolphins were going to rush into adding him.



In a way, they did, or at least tried. It was reported that the Dolphins offered the former Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher a contract, one he eventually turned down. He would then sign with one of Miami's biggest rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins started their OTAs this week, and of course, Bosa wasn't part of them. It might become a good thing.



Miami has quality talent on its roster, including Chop Robinson and returning veterans Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. Both veterans are coming off season-ending injuries (Chubb from 2023). What Miami didn't need was another injury-prone veteran.

Miami can't say they passed on Bosa, but they can say they didn't bother to make another offer to keep him away from the Bills. Now, they may be happy to know they might have dodged the proverbial bullet.



On Tuesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott informed the media that Bosa will not be participating in OTAs. It seems the big offseason addition is already having injury issues.

Miami Dolphins can thank the Buffalo Bills for missing out on signing Joey Bosa

The last thing the Dolphins needed was to overpay for a player who may not see as much time on the field as the team needed. Bosa's calf injury may not seem like a big deal in late May, but he has a history of not being able to stay healthy.

The Bills will have to monitor his practice reps as well as his snap counts to keep him on the field, but that might not be enough to actually make it happen. In the last three seasons, Bosa has appeared in only 28 games.

Yes, he is a big-time playmaker, but the Dolphins fanbase knows all too well that having the ability means nothing if there is no availability. It might still be May, but the Dolphins "may" have dodged another problem.

More Dolphins News and Analysis