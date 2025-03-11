Dolphins move 1 step closer to landing Joey Bosa in free agency

The Miami Dolphins have been active overnight. Apparently, Chris Grier wasn't much of a morning person on Mondays. Tuesday is looking to be a lot more interesting.

On Monday, the Dolphins made a lot of waves amongst fans when they signed Zach Wilson to back up Tua Tagovailoa. The $6 million contract is still far more than he is worth, and no, a night's sleep hasn't changed many opinions on the signing.

Shortly after, the Dolphins added James Daniels and Larry Borom to start work on the offensive line. Dolphins fans would wake up on Tuesday to the news of Jevon Holland signing with the New York Giants and Miami replacing him with former Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Now, there is news Miami has made an offer to one of the bigger free-agent names: Joey Bosa.

Michael Silver of The Athletic reports the Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers both put in offers for Bosa, each coming in at less than $10 million. The question is, who does Bosa see as the better fit?

Dolphins make surprising move for free-agent pass-rusher Joey Bosa

While Bosa is from South Florida and his father, John, is a former member of the Dolphins, there is a big draw to play for the 49ers, where he would suit up next to his brother Nick. On the other hand, he would make more money with Miami, given that there would be no state taxes.

Of course, Bosa will also need to weigh where he believes he can win. Many believe the 49ers make the most sense for more reasons than just playing with his brother. The 49ers are perceived to have a better chance of winning.

Of all the needs Chris Grier needs to fill, defensive end is not one of them. Miami will have Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb back this week. Chop Robinson had a great rookie year, and the Dolphins could bring back a serviceable Emmanuel Ogbah for far less to give the team some depth.

Bosa is a great player when healthy, but that is something he has dealt with consistently over his career, and frankly, he isn't all that reliable to be on the field at this stage of his career. He played in only 14 games last season and hasn't played a full 17 in his entire career.

