Dolphins expected to make baffling Joey Bosa move as free agency begins

The Miami Dolphins' free agency will begin in less than 24 hours, but one big name might be drawing the interest of Chris Grier despite not fitting a specific need.

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers released Pro Bowl edge-rusher Joey Bosa. Enter the Miami Dolphins.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Bosa will "garner strong interest from the Dolphins."

Miami would seem like a good fit for Bosa. He is from South Florida where his father, John Bosa, was a draft pick of Don Shula's. His father married Erik Kumerow's (another Dolphins draft pick) sister. Needless to say, there is a connection.

Joey Bosa is a luxury free-agent addition, and the Dolphins would be smarter to spend elsewhere

The thought of Joey Bosa joining the Dolphins is, at least on the surface, exciting, but then it starts to sink in. The Dolphins have far bigger problems on their roster, and defensive end isn't one of them.

Bradley Chubb is returning on a revised contract, while the Dolphins should also get Jaelan Phillips back. Rookie star Chop Robinson is returning for his second season. Bosa would add more power off the edge, but he would be an expensive addition to the team, unless Miami plans on potentially trading Phillips, or they don't have the confidence in his health.

Bosa has also struggled to stay healthy in recent years, having missed 23 regular-season games over the past three years.

The Dolphins may have ranked 27th in sacks last season, but they missed two prominent stars, who missed all or most of last season.

Miami would be better off spending the money on a top-of-the-line guard or a defensive tackle. They could use the money to find a better option at corner, but spending on an edge-rusher seems a bit of an overkill.

