Dolphins award nominee could be playing his final snaps for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will have an incredibly tough offseason coming up, especially if they make the huge change at quarterback that so many are expecting. It could spell the inevitable end for other players because of it.

Tua Tagovailoa's contract is so bad that if he is traded or released, his contract money will cost other players a roster spot simply to cover the loss. That might be the case for fullback Alec Ingold.

The Dolphins' hard-hitting blocker may need to restructure his contract if he is going to remain with the Dolphins beyond this season. The three-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award can save Miami cap room.

Alec Ingold's future with the Miami Dolphins will be dependent on his willingness to take less money

Miami signed Ingold to an extension in 2023. It was a good value deal for a guy who continues to give everything he has to the team. Rooting for Ingold is easy; he is extremely likable, is one of the most charitable members of the team, and his play on the field is nearly flawless when he is called upon.

Unfortunately, he also makes enough money to give the Dolphins some relief with their cap. The Dolphins are expected to enter the 2026 offseason needing to clear $11 million. They will get no relief from cutting Tyreek Hill until June 2nd. Miami is going to need to clear cap room before it can make any moves.

Signed through the 2026 season with a voidable 2027, Ingold would give the Dolphins $3.06 million in savings against a $1.9 million cap hit. He will count $5.05 million in cap space if the two sides do nothing.

It's hard to see that happening. The best option would be to restructure the deal and remove the voided year, giving him more guaranteed money. It's an easy workaround the Dolphins need to explore.

Ingold has done well with the Dolphins. Primarily a blocker, Ingold can catch the ball out of the backfield. He has 45 receptions for 360 yards over his four Miami seasons. He has one touchdown as well.

Ingold has rushed 20 times for 34 yards in his four years, but 12 of those rushes have resulted in first-downs. This is where his bread and butter is when not blocking. If the Dolphins are going to retain him, his contract will need to be addressed this offseason.