Dolphins’ turnaround sparks major Pro Bowl momentum for two standouts

The Miami Dolphins' season isn't quite over just yet, but the Pro Bowl voting that is currently underway reminds us that the season is winding down.

Miami isn't likely to make the playoffs. Winning out might increase their chances to 16%, but there are a lot of other factors that will play into that. Miami's slow start has hindered talk of the postseason, and now it is hindering several players' chances of earning Pro Bowl honors.

Two Dolphins, however, have high marks in the fan voting. Those votes don't tend to get players into the Pro Bowl, as coaches and other players make the majority of selections, but they do give us an indication of who might get the nods this year.

Two Dolphins players are on the verge of making their first Pro Bowl

Jordyn Brooks' season has been nothing short of spectacular. Forget about the leadership he brings to the Dolphins for a second and just concentrate on the stats. The Dolphins linebacker has 142 tackles so far with four games remaining. The next-highest is Devin White, with 133.

Brooks' tackle totals have fans taking notes. He leads all AFC inside linebackers in fan voting. He is behind the Lions' Jack Campbell and the Rams' Nate Lanman. The next AFC linebacker, Roquan Smith, is fifth.

Brooks isn't the only one potentially earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. De'Von Achane has been stellar as well. The Dolphins' primary running back is turning heads around the league as well.

Achane is currently ranked 6th among the fan votes. What is interesting, however, is that he is the 2nd best in the AFC, trailing James Cook, who is number five.

Achane has the statistical numbers to earn a spot in the "Pro Bowl Games" this year. It will be interesting to see if he makes the squad when the teams are announced later this year.

The only other player on the Dolphins roster earning fan votes is Alec Ingold. The Dolphins' fullback is ranked 4th among others at his position and is the 2nd FB in the AFC.

While Achane and Brooks are making waves, Aaron Brewer, who is turning in a Pro Bowl-type season, is not in the top 10 at his position. In the AFC, Creed Humphrey (1), Tyler Linderbaum (3), Connor McGovern (6), and Garrett Bradbury (8) are the top four.

Brewer has played his best season as a professional, and while he may not be gaining fan votes, it's only a small part of the formula that gets players onto the roster.

For the Dolphins, the list stops there. Patrick Paul could probably make a case for a spot, but it's a stacked unit across the league. On defense, no one has actually stood out consistently enough to make a reasonable case.