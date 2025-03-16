Dolphins believe their roster is good enough to do what they didn't do in 2024

There are no rose-colored glasses to peer through when it comes to what the Miami Dolphins have done in free agency so far, but clearly, their free agency moves should be viewed as a positive.

Whether you are a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty type of person, the Dolphins' offseason so far has been one that would not change opinions on either side. The good news is that our opinions don't need to be changed, and Miami feels they are making the right moves to make this roster better.

The return of Liam Eichenberg was not met with applause but more eye-rolling and screaming at the computer screen, but when you step back away from the knee-jerk reaction, it's not a horrible move. Eichenberg knows the system can play well enough off the bench and is capable of lining up at tackle, guard, and center. He just can't be relied upon to start every week.

Dolphins fans should never have expected a huge free agency splash. Miami never had the money for that, and they couldn't create enough of it to make big purchases out of the free agency gate.

The Dolphins are doing the business they feel will make them better, but fans shouldn't be too concerned. Miami general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel will enter the season with their jobs theoretically on the line, and they are taking care of business without that worry.

We can't say the Dolphins roster won't be better with the moves they have made. James Daniels is a huge upgrade, and both safeties should provide more value than Miami actually got last year.

Yes, there are holes, but so far, Grier is making this work methodically, if also slowly. He could be mortgaging the team's future by making big trades with future draft capital or restructuring guys like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an effort to create more space now, only to lose it later.

Currently, the Dolphins will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 selections. Three in the first three rounds, five in the first four. There is an opportunity to add playmakers along the defensive line, safety, and yes, even along the offensive line.

Miami Dolphins free agency moves indicate a feeling they already have the right roster in place

Defensively, Miami has to believe the return of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will make the defense much better. The lack of adding a top corner suggests they are confident in either Storm Duck or Cam Smith locking it down. The defensive line remains a problem, but there is plenty of time and the draft to fix that issue.

Offensively, the Dolphins know they have a superior wide receiver group that got better with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and a more physical back, Alexander Mattison, to replace Raheem Mostert.

The offensive line has been Miami's biggest problem. Those issues were more at guard than tackle, and they added one solid guard in free agency and will likely add another in the draft. Have they improved the line? Yes, by all measures, they improved with Daniels being added, but they are not done.

Grier doesn't show his plans, and fans typically won't see the bigger picture. We may not agree with the moves, but the Dolphins are doing more than just going through the motions. They believe the core of the roster is good enough to win as it is, and the missing pieces can be filled within the constraints of their budget.

Would Miami love to spend without care? Of course, but they can't. The Dolphins aren't winning a playoff game in March any more than they will in September.

They have to believe in their roster, and they have to believe they have the coaches to bring that out in each of the players. Worst case scenario? They fail and are fired at the end of the season.

More Dolphins News and Analysis