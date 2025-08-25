Dolphins bet on Darren Waller gets major boost after surprising roster move

The first Miami Dolphins surprise cut has come with the release of veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown. Miami signed Brown to replace Durham Smythe, who left in free agency to join the Bears.

Brown had a decent camp, but the Dolphins are going to bet on the return of Darren Waller as their bread-and-butter tight end. Waller was activated off the PUP list before the team's final preseason game.

The Dolphins have to believe Waller is ready, but they also don't see the position as one of significant need, as evidenced by the Brown release.

Miami Dolphins TE cut leaves fans wondering if a bigger addition will arrive before the season

Miami's tight end room now looks to be a three-person unit. Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are both expected to make the roster now. That's excellent news for Conner, who was expected to be on the bubble.

Should the Dolphins opt to carry a fourth tight end, it will now come down to Hayden Rucci and Chris Myarick. Rucci has been a promising tight end, but the chances of him making this year's squad were unlikely. Myarick rejoined the team midway through camp. He hasn't played in a regular-season game for three seasons.

The Dolphins have worked out other tight ends over the course of the last several weeks, but none have been added to the roster. With the unit now likely to be only three, the Dolphins are going to watch the waiver wire.

It's hard to predict what the Dolphins will do at the position, barring a player getting injured. McDaniel doesn't regularly use the tight end in his offense.

Last year, Jonnu Smith was an exception due to injuries at WR. He tends to use them as an extra in-line blocker. Waller can do some of that, but Brown was expected to handle that role because he is far better suited for that type of work.

Miami has so far cut its running back room down to one healthy runner and cut depth in the cornerback room.

