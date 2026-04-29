Dolphins' biggest Day 2 reach could flip entire narrative in a hurry

The Miami Dolphins had an interesting NFL Draft. Despite leading the NFL with 13 draft choices, there has been plenty of critical dialogue over the way Jon-Eric Sullivan utilized the franchise's precious picks. Let's face it: in his first go-around, his inexperience was unfortunately noticeable. It was one pick on Day 2, however, that seemingly sent folks over the edge.

With the clock ticking toward the Dolphins' first pick in the third round, the Giants nabbed Malachi Fields, a wideout from Notre Dame whom Miami apparently had sights on. With the subsequent pick, the Dolphins opted to take Texas Tech receiver Caleb Douglas, an intriguing talent to be sure. However, his placement on Pro Football Network's consensus big board indicates that he was a major reach at pick No. 75.

Douglas ranked 213th on the board – a "reach" of a whopping 138 picks. Of the NFL Draft's top 100 selections (rounds one through three), the only player with a wider disparity between his big board ranking and where he was selected was fellow wide receiver Zavion Thomas out of LSU. The Bears selected him at pick No. 89 despite his No. 275 ranking on the big board, culminating in a reach of 186 picks.

Now, with all of that negativity out of the way, let's talk about Caleb Douglas, the player. He's not just a number on a spreadsheet, after all. A deep dive into the player may have fans singing a different tune come game time.

Caleb Douglas' rare athletic profile, coupled with his personal makeup, makes him a worthwhile gamble for the Miami Dolphins

We often hear about some of the best overall athletes in the NFL playing quarterback early in their football journey. It makes sense. Why complicate matters with handoffs or throwing the ball when you can get the ball directly into your superstars' hands from the snap? Douglas is no different. As a high-schooler, Douglas spent his first two years as a QB, modeling his game after the Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton.

Quarterbacking, as it turns out, ran in the family. Caleb's father, Cedric, played quarterback for Vanderbilt in 1993 before moving on to Texas State from 1994–96. In any case, Douglas realized that his talents were better suited to catching passes instead of throwing them, though he was now armed with the perspective that a signal-caller carries.

He wound up soaring up recruiting boards, taking his talents to Gainesville and joining the Florida Gators under head coach Billy Napier. A modest freshman season coupled with an injury-shortened sophomore season led him to the transfer portal, where he wound up going to Texas Tech. Douglas didn't just step through the door. He blasted it open with a kick only rivaled by Shawn Michaels' "Sweet Chin Music."

Overnight, he became the Red Raiders' top receiver, piling up 114 receptions, 1,723 yards (15.1 average), and 13 TDs over his two seasons. It should say something that Texas Tech's 12–2 record last season constituted their highest winning percentage since 1973. That's program-changing stuff.

Sometimes you gamble on an athlete, and Douglas certainly fits the bill. At 6'3 1/2" and 206 pounds, he's got the size. He also has the rare traits, headlined by a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash time and an impressive 10'06" broad jump.

There's something else there, though. Jon-Eric Sullivan has spoken at length about bringing in the right people. Without naming names, there have been more than a few Dolphins in recent years who have had all the talent in the world, with a perhaps lagging work ethic. In an era of college football where, to some, players are more entitled than ever due to their ability to profit from their efforts as amateurs, Douglas is truly a unicorn.

I'm not saying he didn't receive a (well-deserved) bag to transfer to Texas Tech, but how many NFL players can you think of who have ever worked a true 9–5? Well, now you know at least one. While in high school, Douglas worked at H-E-B, a San Antonio-based supermarket chain, as well as at Foot Locker. A pelt on the wall that he proudly announces on his LinkedIn profile.

This is a humble player who is coming to South Florida with a chip on his shoulder. With his work ethic and talent, it's going to be beyond difficult to bet against him. Draft night grades don’t mean a thing once the pads come on, and Douglas has every tool to make a lot of people look wrong in a hurry.