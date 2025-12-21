Dolphins’ biggest offensive strength has quietly become its biggest weakness

As the legendary Bugs Bunny would say: “That’s all, folks!” Yes, just as you read, the Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs after their disappointing defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are many issues to address, and in the coming weeks, names will surface as potential departures. Fans will demand explanations, and heads could roll.

Despite the early playoff elimination, it’s clear that head coach Mike McDaniel and the recently benched Tua Tagovailoa are the main targets of the media. However, there is another area of the team that needs a modification this offseason.

This WR room must change, or the Miami Dolphins won’t progress

The Dolphins are a very different team offensively this season. In 2023, the Dolphins had the best offense in the NFL. With an experienced, fast, and dangerous Tyreek Hill, a young and explosive Jaylen Waddle, who began to make noise in crucial games.

However, in 2025, the lethal duo that once amazed their fans now seems to have faded. The offense shifted into De’Von Achane’s hands, as he exceeded all expectations early in the season, while Hill and Waddle fell behind because of their reduced role.

Unfortunately, the former Kansas City Chiefs star got injured during the Jets game. Nevertheless, his production and playmaking ability began to decrease, ironically, after deciding not to return and play the final moments of last year’s game against Gang Green.

During his four games of the year, Tyreek recorded just 265 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With his injury, Waddle and Malik Washington were the ones who needed to step up and help Tua. But, as we all saw, that didn’t happen.

Waddle has recorded 838 receiving yards with six touchdowns, while the former WR from Virginia’s production is significantly lower, with 284 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s the first problem. The Miami Dolphins don’t have enough quality in the WR depth chart. They have depth, which is necessary, but it’s more important to have a player who can make a statement as a true WR2 or even push Waddle into that role and step in as the WR1.

This offseason, the Dolphins must prioritize acquiring a wide receiver. While the Draft is an option, I personally believe the team should target an experienced player in free agency who can immediately elevate the offense. Money will be tight, but it may be worth using a chunk of their spending money to get it done, especially with question marks at QB.