Dolphins biggest problems are clearly on one area of the roster

Miami Dolphins fans are spending their days debating why anyone would think the idea of spending a top draft pick on anything but an offensive lineman is insane. It's because it is smart.

Miami has holes on both sides of the ball and yes, offensive line is a big issue, if not the biggest issue on the entire team but that doesn't mean overreach for a player that might not be anything above average.

Dolphins fans want the line fixed so bad they will take a college tackle who has never played guard in his life. No, the Dolphins are not going to draft a tackle to play tackle, they have Austin Jackson and drafted Patrick Paul in round two last year. So naturally, drafting a tackle and converting him to guard makes sense.

While I will agree there is precedence in doing so, Laremy Tunsil, for example, the chances of Chris Grier identifying the player that could slide inside for a year or two isn't exactly reassuring. Do you trust Grier to draft a lineman that can make an impact? Say what you will but while Jackson is a good right tackle, he isn't elite.

In the second round there is a lot more value in the interior and the Dolphins really should invest money in the position through free agency.

What the Miami Dolphins really need to do is overhaul their defense from the line to the safeties

Anthony Weaver proved he could coach last season. Now the Dolphins need to get the man some quality players. This draft is deep with talent at safety, defensive line, and edge-rushers. There are good linebackers as well.

Weaver didn't have Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb last year, and he didn't have Andrew Van Ginkel or Shaquille Barrett either. He got the most you could ask for out of Jordyn Brooks and Chop Robinson while Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler held down the line. Outside of Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins didn't have a lot of defensive playmakers, sans the ones just mentioned.

The Dolphins are going to need safeties, and they are going to need corner depth. They need another starter, not a rotational player, to play next to Sieler. They need linebacker help and insurance should Phillips or Chubb go down again.

Fixing the offensive line is a priority as it should be, but not at the expense of landing a potential impact-making defender simply to say you drafted a player to play on the offensive line. If the Dolphins want to go into the draft taking need over BPA in round one, they are likely going to be disappointed.

